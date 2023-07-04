State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 181 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after purchasing an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

