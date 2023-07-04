State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 204 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.