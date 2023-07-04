State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,235 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

