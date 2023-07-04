State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 232 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Materion worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Materion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Materion Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

MTRN stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.10. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

