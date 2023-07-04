State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WD opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

