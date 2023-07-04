State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 365 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.