State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 454 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Matson by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

