State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000.

BOOT stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

