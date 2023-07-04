State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

