State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -273.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

