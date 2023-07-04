State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Simmons First National Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Simmons First National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
