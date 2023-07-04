State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,260.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

