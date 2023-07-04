Stone Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,845 shares of company stock worth $7,999,115 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

