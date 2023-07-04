Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

