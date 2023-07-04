Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

