Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 63.1% in June

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEDU. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of -0.51.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

