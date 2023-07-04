Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.51. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

