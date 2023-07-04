Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Textron were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Textron by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

