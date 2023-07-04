The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AES by 127.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AES opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

