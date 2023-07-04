The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

