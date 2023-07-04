The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $280.33 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average of $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

