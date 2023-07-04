The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after acquiring an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,731 shares of company stock worth $10,291,578 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile



The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

