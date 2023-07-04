The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.65% of The RMR Group worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $208.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.