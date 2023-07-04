The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TD stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.