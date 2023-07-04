Tiaa Fsb Acquires 455 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPL were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in PPL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 205,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PPL by 1,039.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,889,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after buying an additional 1,723,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.