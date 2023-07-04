Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 3,990 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Trading Up 0.1 %

RPM opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

