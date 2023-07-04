Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

