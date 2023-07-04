Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

