Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

IR opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

