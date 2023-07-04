Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VMware were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

