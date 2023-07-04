Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Equinix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $783.36 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.