Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

