Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corning were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

