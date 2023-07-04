Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 876,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

