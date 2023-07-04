Tiaa Fsb Has $226,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

