Tiaa Fsb Has $245,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.