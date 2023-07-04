Tiaa Fsb Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GXO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

