Tiaa Fsb Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.