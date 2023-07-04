Tiaa Fsb Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

