Tiaa Fsb Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.66.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

