Tiaa Fsb Has $428,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

