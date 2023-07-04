Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,379. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

