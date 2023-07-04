Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PHO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.