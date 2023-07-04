Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.