Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 449,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

