Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

