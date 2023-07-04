Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Up 4.7 %

Baidu stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baidu

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

