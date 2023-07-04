Tiaa Fsb Purchases 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after buying an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,247.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.54 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

