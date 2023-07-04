Tiaa Fsb Purchases 212 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

