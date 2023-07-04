Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

