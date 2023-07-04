Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Woodward were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

