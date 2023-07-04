Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

